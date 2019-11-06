President Donald Trump’s support among Latino voters is holding steady, but overall the numbers are not favorable toward him, according to a poll released Tuesday by Telemundo.

According to the poll:

25% of Latinos said they’d vote to re-elect Trump, down slightly from the 28% who said they’d voted for him in 2016.

31% approve of his job performance.

64% say they would vote to replace Trump.

57% support impeaching him and removing him from office.

54% who identify as independents would vote to replace him with a Democrat.

70% said Trump’s rhetoric has encouraged anti-immigration sentiment, racism, or discrimination in the United States.

54% said Trump’s policy of family separations at the border discourages immigration.

The number of Latinos who would vote to re-elect Trump is also roughly in line with Mitt Romney’s numbers in 2012, reports Politico.

The poll, conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy between Oct. 24-28, has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points, with a higher error margin among smaller subgroups. It questioned 1,000 Latinos through cellphones and landlines, and included several questions about immigration.

Among Democrats, the poll found:

26% for Joe Biden.

18% for Sen. Bernie Sanders.

10% for Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

No one else in the field of Democrats broke double digits in the poll. The margin of error for Democratic candidates was 4.1 points, and the poll found that 36% of Democratic Latinos remain undecided.

Meanwhile, two-thirds of those polled said they wouldn’t vote for a candidate who identifies as a socialist; Sanders says he is a Democratic socialist.