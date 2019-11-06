Black Friday can be a day of joy for some, but a day of stress for others. If you like shopping and getting great deals without the hassle, look no further. We’ve done the research and found the best Black Friday deals before the crowds hit!

1. Instant Pot Multi-Use Cooker

If you’re looking for a new way to cook your favorite foods, we’ve found the perfect purchase for you. This Instant Pot Duo 60 is America’s number one multicooker. It serves up to six people at a time and holds up to six quarts of food. This cooker performs the functions of a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a steamer, a yogurt maker, a warmer, and sautés. The accessories included in this purchase are a 1,000 recipe app, how-to online videos, a stainless steel inner pot, a steam rack and so much more. All accessories are dish washer safe, so there is no need to worry about cleaning up after you’re culinary creations.

If you decide to purchase this item, you will not be disappointed. Those who have bought this product gave it an average rating of 4.6/5 stars. One customer has said, ” this is so easy to use, and it’s the perfect size for one or two people. I’ve been making a lot of stews, and I’ll saute the onions, carrots, and meat (if I’m using meat) then add everything else, seal it, and set it for 7 minutes on high pressure. I let it release naturally and have a perfectly cooked, tasty meal every time. This gives me enough for 4 or 5 servings”.

This item is on sale now for 40% off. Hurry and get yours today before the sale ends!

2. Bissell EV675 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This Bissell EV675 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is exceptional. It’s triple action cleaning system provides a powerful suction to clean up even the toughest of messes. An awesome feature of this robotic vacuum is that you can schedule a cleaning time to automatically clean your house if you are away. The sleek design is great for cleaning those hard-to-reach spaces like under the couch or table. There is 100 minutes of active vacuuming within a single charge because of the Lithium Ion battery.

Customers love this product. One has stated, “We purchased the Bissell EV675 on a whim, because our hard floors seem to be increasingly dusty/dirty, even with daily sweeping. I was extremely skeptical about the cleaning performance of a robot (seemed gimmicky to me), but I have to give it to the little guy, he’s exceeded my expectations! We have two small kids and meal time = mess time, so I’m routinely running the robot after dinner to clean the floor while I’m picking up the kitchen. I’m blown away by the difference it’s made, and I LOVE the remote, which is very helpful if you want to guide or direct the robot to clean a certain area or mess. It does a fantastic job picking up cheerios and crackers left behind by the kids, and I’m always surprised at the amount of dust in the dirt bin. It’s super easy to program and we have ours run at 10am every day when the house is empty. The robot always seems to find its way back to the dock, so it’s ready to clean again after dinner! This thing even cleans under our couch, and is extremely quiet, so it’s not obnoxious to run while we’re home”.

Hurry up and get yours today for 45% off!

3. Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 Compact Smart Display With Alexa will help manage your day with ease. You will be provided with endless entertainment, as this display can ask Alexa show you movies, television shows, or the news. This display makes it possible to call friends or family who have the Alexa app, Skype, or any other Echo device. When asked, Alexa can also perform household functions. She can show you the feed from security cameras placed around your home, regulate lighting, and set thermostats to your preferred temperature. On top of this, the Echo Show is a fantastic tool to have by your side when in the kitchen. Alexa can show you step-by-step recipes, update calendars, and draft to-do lists. If you’re in a rush, don’t worry. The Echo Show 5 can show you weather and traffic patterns so you can prepare for what’s coming next.

This product received an average rating of 4.4/5 stars. One purchaser has said, “I think it is pretty cool that I can watch the daily news briefing on my alarm clock. I can get the weather for today or the week’s forecast displayed. I can play music with decent sound (much better than most clocks sound) on my alarm clock. It displays the date and weather information in the top left corner and alarm time in the top right. All of that is voice activated. I can also use my voice to set the alarm (and turn it off) rather than fiddling with 3-4 buttons, or holding one down while it cycles through 24 hours. You can also manually set it in the settings with the touch screen. The alarm sound can also be set to come on quietly and gradually increase in volume. It also sets it’s own time automatically. It’s great to have one less clock to reset (or swap batteries). The screen can automatically dim at night or you can just manually set a time-frame to do so”.

This item is currently on sale for 33% of the original price. Don’t miss out on this amazing deal and get yours today!

4. APEMAN Portable Projector

This APEMAN Mini Portable Projector is unbeatable for the price. This projector includes a 4.0 LCD bright color display technology, making it 70% brighter than other projectors on the market. Your viewing experience is sure to be unmatched. This APEMAN can project up to 180 inches. Whether you’re chilling in the backyard with friends and family or having a movie night inside on a rainy day, this projector is the best option for you. The state-of-the-art cooling system embedded within the projector decreases the noise of those pesky fans that can interrupt your visual experience. The built-in dual speaker system offers great sound quality without having to connect another speaker. The best feature of this projector is it’s easy operation. You can connect your device through HDMI, USB, Micro SB, or VGA ports. Items you may connect include laptops, game consoles, and smartphones.

This is one of the most sought after projectors, receiving an average rating of 4.6/5 stars. One customer has proclaimed, “the quality of the image is amazing. The picture quality is good even in high light as seen in some of the pictures.. of course with no light or low light the picture quality is at best. The projector puts out low noise, the cooling fan is nice and quiet I’ve had other projectors that were very noisy, witch made it annoying when you are trying to enjoy a movie. But this projector is quiet witch lets you enjoy the movie. The speakers on this projector is more than fair.. it’s nice and loud. With clear sound doesn’t sound nasty at max volume like other projectors. You also have the option of connecting to a sound bar for better sound quality. The size of this projector is very convenient. Small and slim almost the size or your hand, that’s impressive. I compared the projector to the Amazon fire stick remote as shown in pictures. Over all I’m very happy with my purchase and I highly recommend this APEMAN mini projector.. Well worth your money”.

Hurry up and get your APEMAN projector today for 20% off!

5. Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet

This tablet is a great option for your little one who’s constantly on-the-go. This Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet comes with a kid-proof case, a built-in stand, a one year subscription of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, and a two year worry free guarantee. Amazon FreeTime includes access to 20,000 applications, videos, books, audiobooks, games, and most importantly, educational content from popular broadcast services like PBS, Nickelodeon, Disney, and so many more. All of this content is streamable through Wi-Fi or downloadable. After the one year subscription is over, Amazon FreeTime will come with a price tag of $2.99 per month. A feature of this tablet parents will most enjoy is the screen time controls, setting educational goals, and filtering content that you may not deem suitable for your child. This seven-inch tablet has 16GB of storage and up to seven hours of battery life. Your child will not be disappointed with this tablet, and neither will you!

This Amazon Choice product is currently listed an un unbeatable price of $59.99 (40% off the original price). With an average rating of 4.5/5 stars, this is a steal! Customers have left raving reviews about this product. One says, “did some research & so glad we took the risk to preordered this tablet. As if the included headphone bundle, 2 year guarantee & 1 year Amazon subscription all for $100 didn’t pay for itself, It’s a great tablet! The case is wonderfully kid proof. It has a squishiness to it so mega protection, but not a solid case that hurts lil toes or hardwood floors when it drops. We haven’t even put on the screen saver yet or memory card because it’s pretty self sufficient. The access my daughter has to interactive & educational apps, games, shows is endless”!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Brightbulb team at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get asmall share of the revenue from any purchase.