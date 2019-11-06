Acting Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee last month included a clash between Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy and the committee’s chairman, Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff.

Transcripts released Wednesday revealed the Al Pacino movie-like clash, during which Roy declared the entire proceeding “out of order” after being frustrating by Schiff’s refusal to address his concerns.

Towards the beginning of Taylor’s testimony, Roy had asked about about getting transcripts since he was going to be on a subcommittee and “unable to participate.”

But Schiff shut him down with an order to “suspend.”

From the transcript:

MR. ROY: There are members of this committee that are unable to participate …

THE CHAIRMAN: If the gentleman will suspend.

MR. ROY: I’m going to have to be in the Subcommittee …

THE CHAIRMAN: The gentleman will …

MR. ROY: … instead of being in here. And then I’ve got to schedule access to get access as a Member of Congress to transcripts on a committee on which I sit when rules have never been put forward?

THE CHAIRMAN: If the gentleman will suspend.

MR. ROY: What is this?

THE CHAIRMAN: The gentleman is not recognized. You can take your comments outside, sir.

MR. ROY: Take them outside to whom? You’re the judge and jury sitting in here deciding who can see this clown show. When can we actually when can my colleagues who aren’t on this committee see the materials in question?

THE CHAIRMAN: Sir, this witness has come all the way from Ukraine. If you could suspend so we can get to the matter at hand.

MR. ROY: Well, why won’t you address the legitimate concerns of this …

VOICES: Out of order.

MR. ROY: This whole hearing is out of order. We’ve got members of this committee …

MRS. DEMINGS: You really don’t want to hear from this witness, do you?

MR. ROY: I would like the entire Congress to hear from this witness.

THE CHAIRMAN: Members will suspend. Members will suspend. Mr. Goldman, you’re recognized.

MR. ROY: What rules are we even operating under?