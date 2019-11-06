The Islamic State’s new leader “appears to be a nobody” — and the United States is “not impressed” and hopes he will be killed soon, a top U.S. official said Wednesday.

The terrorist group said last week that Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi would succeed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, 48, who died in a raid by U.S. special forces at his compound in northwestern Syria.

The U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that Islamic State social media indicated that few followers knew much about Hashimi.

“That has become a major issue in, if you will, the ISIS social media world,” the official said, the Daily Mail reports. “This guy appears to be a nobody.

“What little we know about him, we’re not impressed,” the official continued. “And if he’s in Iraq or Syria, we don’t think he’s too long for the world anyway.”

The official declined to be more specific about Hashimi, including whether he had been detained by U.S. special forces, the Daily Mail reports.

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that “we know exactly who he is” regarding the new ISIS leader, but few details have since emerged about Hashimi, according to reports.