New York Times stock fell 7%, to $29.61, in early trading on Wednesday after the media company reported continued declines in advertising revenues for the third quarter.

The company reported that advertising revenue for print is down 9.7% compared to the third quarter of 2018 and down 17.2% for digital ads. Third-quarter digital advertising this year decreased 5.4%, while print advertising dropped 7.9%.

However, the company touted a jump to 4 million digital-only subscribers and 4.9 million total subscriptions.

Also Read: Facebook News Boss ‘Astonished’ Journalists Want Political Ads Fact-Checked

In a post-earnings call with analysts, Times president and CEO Mark Thompson touted the company’s participation in Facebook News, the social media giant’s new subscription news service.

“More important than the immediate financial benefits of the agreement is its strategic significance,” Thompson said of Facebook News, which the company believes should bring in new users.

“We previously received small payments for participation in various experiments and innovations,” he said, but noted that Facebook News is different because “this is the first time that a Silicon Valley major has recognized the value of Times journalism to its platform with a substantial multi-year deal.”

Also Read: Facebook News Criticized for Including Breitbart as ‘Trusted’ Source

Facebook News launched in October but was generating headlines as early as August for its plan to license content from trusted news outlets for millions of dollars.

Executive vice president and chief operating officer Meredith Kopit Levien expanded on the Facebook News partnership during the Q&A portion of the earnings call: “We decided to participate because we saw a substantial increase in amount of money Facebook was ready to commit and it represented a step change in what we’ve seen from a platform before.”

It was consistent, she said, with the company’s plan to drive subscriptions.

2020 Presidential Contenders: Who’s Still Challenging Donald Trump and Who’s Dropped Out (Photos)

CBS

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

















Getty Images









Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Previous Slide Next Slide 1 of 30 Eric Swalwell was first to formally end his campaign, while Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and more remain in the race There’s just over a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, but the competition to potentially replace Donald Trump in the White House is already stiff. There’s a lot to keep track of, but we’re here to help. Here’s TheWrap’s list of everyone who is running for president so far — and who has dropped out.