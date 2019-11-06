President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden allies see boost in Tuesday’s election results Sanders vows to end Trump’s policies as he unveils immigration proposal Republicans warn election results are ‘wake-up call’ for Trump MORE attacked Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden allies see boost in Tuesday’s election results Sanders vows to end Trump’s policies as he unveils immigration proposal Trump rails against House Democrats, impeachment inquiry during campaign rally: ‘It’s all a hoax’ MORE (D-Mass.) at a rally in Louisiana Wednesday night, commenting on her rise in national polling and reviving his controversial “Pocahontas” nickname for the 2020 candidate.

After launching a round of attacks aimed at Warren’s fellow Democratic 2020 contender, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden allies see boost in Tuesday’s election results Trump rails against House Democrats, impeachment inquiry during campaign rally: ‘It’s all a hoax’ Trump acknowledges Warren’s rise in the polls, revives ‘Pocahontas’ slur MORE, Trump fell into a familiar refrain aimed at the progressive Democratic senator.

“I don’t even know, because I’m looking at Pocahontas, can you imagine?” Trump said. “No, no ⁠— Pocahontas is starting to rise from the ashes.”

“I thought she was gone, we hit her very hard six months ago,” he added, referring to his campaign’s attacks aimed at Warren for misrepresenting herself as a Native American in the 1980s.

“I give her credit, she’s emerging from the ashes,” Trump continued, adding: “Not a nice person.”

Trump’s comments are some of his first direct attacks aimed at Warren in months, following weeks of Trump surrogates attacking Biden, who has typically been seen as the front-runner in the Democratic primary.

The president’s attacks toward Warren could be a sign that his campaign is starting to view the Massachusetts senator as a rising threat within the Democratic Party, as Warren has challenged Biden in some national polling.