It is “total nonsense” to link Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s re-election loss to President Donald Trump’s support, the president’s oldest son Donald Trump Jr. said Wednesday.

“That is a state that had one, I think, Republican governor in 50 years, so the media trying to latch on to that like ‘this is it, it’s over for Trump now’ is total nonsense,” he told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. Republicans “literally swept, every other race.”

He pointed out the state voted in its first black attorney general, a Republican, and several other Republicans, and he believes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will “be fine.”

Trump Jr. further defended his father’s actions concerning the growing impeachment inquiry, saying he’s been the “only person transparent” in the process and noting he put the transcript of his phone call with Ukraine’s president out for the public.

“This impeachment inquiry started Nov. 9, 2016, the day my father won,” said Trump Jr. “He did the unthinkable, took on establishment the chosen one beat Hillary Clinton, the probably weakest candidate.”

Also on Wednesday, Trump Jr. slammed New York’s politicians for having done “nothing to promote business” and scaring away “tens of thousands” of people who are “producers,” while talking about his father’s decision to move south to Florida.

“Everything’s about how do we be more woke? Let’s raise taxes,” he said, complaining that Democratic politicians like Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Sen. Chuck Schumer are pushing away the people who are creating jobs in the state.

“Those are the guys that are paying the majority of the insane taxes that you pay in New York,” said Trump Jr. “Why would any of them stay here?”