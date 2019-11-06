Leftists falsely suggested on Wednesday that Donald Trump Jr. outed the alleged Ukraine whistleblower after the president’s eldest son tweeted out a link to a news article and included the headline in his tweet which stated the name of the alleged whistleblower.

Trump tweeted out a link to a Breitbart News article, writing, “Because of course he did!!!”

Trump also included in his tweet the headline of the article, which stated: “Alleged ‘Whistleblower’ Eric Ciaramella Worked Closely with Anti-Trump Dossier Hoaxer”

Because of course he did!!!

The assertion that Trump outed the whistleblower is false, as the Washington Examiner, Breitbart, and the Federalist all reported on the identity of the alleged whistleblower last week which was based off a report from RealClearInvestigations.

Samantha Power, Obama’s Ambassador to the U.N., tweeted: “.@DonaldJTrumpJr endangered life of law-abiding US public servant.He did so both to divert attention from his dad’s extortion of a foreign govt to enrich himself AND to intimidate civil servants into keeping quiet abt Trump corruption. But it won’t work: they’ve lost their fear.”

.@DonaldJTrumpJr endangered life of law-abiding US public servant.He did so both to divert attention from his dad’s extortion of a foreign govt to enrich himself AND to intimidate civil servants into keeping quiet abt Trump corruption.

Walter Shaub, Obama’s director of the United States Office of Government Ethics, wrote on Twitter. “To the thugs tweeting out the name of a purported whistleblower: This may or may not be the whistleblower, but you are endangering the safety of every member of this person’s family. This sort of intimidation tactic is for broken authoritarian countries and the mob. Shame on you!”

Leftist Nancy Lee Grahn wrote on Twitter: “Shouldn’t @jack ban users who break the law and threaten someone’s life? Why then does #DonaldTrumpJr still have an account? I reported him. If everyone here did the same it might get @jack attention. He illegally outed and knowingly endangered the safety of alleged whistleblower.”

Trump responded to the false claims by tweeting, “The entire media is #Triggered that I (a private citizen) tweeted out a story naming the alleged whistleblower. Are they going to pretend that his name hasn’t been in the public domain for weeks now? Numerous people & news outlets including Real Clear Politics already ID’d him.”

Trump added, “PS: Maybe Real Clear Politics & others wouldn’t have been able to ID the alleged whistleblower if the NY Times didn’t out that he was a CIA official detailed to the WH? The media is full of s*** with their faux outrage over me tweeting something already in the public domain!”

Still, all of these claims ignore the fact that the name of the alleged whistleblower was released a week ago and that many notable figures, both in politics and in media, shared the RealClearInvestigations report.

The most notable person to share the report was Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul, who repeatedly tweeted out the link.

Paul wrote on October 31, “It is being reported that the whistleblower was Joe Biden’s point man on Ukraine. It is imperative the whistleblower is subpoenaed and asked under oath about Hunter Biden and corruption.”

Paul again tweeted it yesterday, writing, “This particular whistleblower is a material witness to the Biden conflict of interest scandal involving $50,000 paid monthly to Hunter Biden. The whistleblower should absolutely be subpoenaed and asked what he knew about the Biden corruption.”

Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz also tweeted the article, writing on October 30, “Explosive reporting on the bizarrely political efforts to frame @realDonaldTrump.”

North Carolina Republican Representative Mark Meadows referenced the article without sharing it or using the alleged whistleblower’s name, writing on Twitter on October 31, “If the reports about the whistleblower’s identity are true, it raises grave, fundamental concerns about the basis of this Ukraine investigation—and explains why Washington Democrats continue making every effort to hide information from Americans.”

Indiana Republican Representative Jim Banks did the same thing that Meadows did, writing on Twitter on October 31, “If reports about his identity are correct, Whistleblower: 🔸Is registered Dem & Obama holdover 🔸Worked w/ Biden on Ukraine policy in WH 🔸Was fired from the WH for leaking fake email pushing Putin-Fired-Comey conspiracy 🔸Has 2 close friends on Schiff’s intel committee”

The article was also shared by conservative icons Ann Coulter and Mark Levin.