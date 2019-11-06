President Donald Trump reportedly wanted Attorney General William Barr to publicly clear him of any wrongdoing over his Ukraine phone call in July but Barr ultimately declined to do so.

“The request from Trump traveled from the president to other White House officials and eventually to the Justice Department,” The Washington Post reported. “The president has mentioned Barr’s demurral to associates in recent weeks, saying he wished Barr would have held the news conference, Trump advisers say.”

“As the rough transcript was released, a Justice Department spokeswoman said officials had evaluated it and the whistleblower complaint to see whether campaign finance laws had been broken, determined that none had been and decided “no further action was warranted,” The Post added. “It was not immediately clear why Barr would not go beyond that statement with a televised assertion that the president broke no laws, nor was it clear how forcefully the president’s desire was communicated.”

The White House released a rough transcript of the call which Trump’s opponents claim shows a quid pro quo even though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he did not feel any pressure from Trump to investigate former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

