President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Hill Interview: DNC chair calls Latinos ‘imperative’ to winning in battleground states Democrats give Warren’s ‘Medicare for All’ plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy MORE wanted his attorney general, William Barr William Pelham BarrAdministration officials say election security is a ‘top priority’ ahead of 2020 FBI Director: ‘I don’t know’ if Giuliani has security clearance Harris struggling with substance to match the aspiration MORE, to state publicly that he had broken no laws with his July 25 phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Trump requested Barr make the announcement at a formal press conference.

Barr declined, though the Department of Justice did eventually release a statement claiming that a readout of the president’s call – during which Trump pushed Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats give Warren’s ‘Medicare for All’ plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy Sanders team accuses media of ignoring ‘surge’ in polls MORE – had been evaluated to not contain any campaign finance violations.

Democrats have argued that Trump’s attempts to persuade Zelensky constituted an attempt to solicit foreign assistance in a U.S. election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources in the administration told The Post that the president has mentioned Barr’s refusal to host a press conference on the issue in recent weeks, but a senior administration official denied that Barr’s decision had resulted in any friction between the two men.

“The DOJ did in fact release a statement about the call, and the claim that it resulted in tension because it wasn’t a news conference is completely false,” the official said.

The White House did not immediately answer a request for further comment from The Hill.

One source familiar with the president’s relationship with his attorney general characterized the distance between Barr and Trump as “healthy,” according to The Post.

“My take is that Barr hasn’t changed one bit, that he has had a healthy distance from the beginning,” the source told the newspaper. “He knows the parameters of the relationship between a president and an AG.”