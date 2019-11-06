On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) confronted Joy Behar over comments she made about her.

Behar had said on a previous show said Gabbard was a “useful idiot the way Trump is a useful idiot to the Russians.”

Gabbard said, “Some of you have accused me of being a traitor to my country, a Russian asset, a Trojan horse or… a useful idiot, I think, was the term that you used.”

She added, “I am a patriot. I love our country. I am a strong and intelligent woman of color, and I have dedicated almost my entire adult life to protecting the safety, the security, and the freedom of all Americans in this country.”

Behar shot back, “Franklin Graham finds you refreshing. He doesn’t find me refreshing. Richard Spencer, the white nationalist leader, says he could vote for you. You’re on Tucker Carlson at least ten times, why don’t you go on Chris Wallace‘s show?”

Gabbard responded. “You and other people continue to spread these innuendos that have nothing to do with who I am.”

After playing a clip of Hillary Clinton saying Russia is “grooming” Gabbard to be a third-party candidate, Gabbard said, “Really? I mean, this is outrageous. This is outrageous, and offensive on so many levels. I have served as a member of Congress now for almost seven years, receiving high-level national security and intelligence briefings, serving on the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Armed Services Committee, the Homeland Security Committee, working to ensure the safety and security of the people in this country. This is why I’m running for president to continue that commitment of service.”

