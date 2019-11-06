Ya think “The View” meant to seat U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) right next to co-host Joy Behar for Wednesday’s episode?

Nah. Couldn’t be.

After all, just because Behar last month infamously said Gabbard — a 2020 presidential candidate — could be a “useful idiot” for the Russians?

The seating arrangement had to be just a coincidence.

Getting down to business

Shortly after Wednesday’s segment started, Gabbard got down to business clearing her name while an already-defensive Behar did her best to try to cut short what the congresswoman had to say.

Nothing doing.

“Some of you have accused me of being a traitor to my country, a Russian asset, a Trojan horse or … a useful idiot I think was the term that you used, which basically means that I am naive or lack intelligence,” Gabbard said calmly as Behar interrupted her.

“I want to let your viewers know exactly who I am. I am a patriot. I love our country. I am a strong and intelligent woman of color, and I have dedicated almost my entire adult life to protecting the safety, the security and the freedom of all Americans in this country,” Gabbard noted to “The View” co-hosts — but mostly to Behar.

And the audience loved it and gave Gabbard a rousing applause.

But Behar apparently didn’t like that — and launched into a series of odd straw man statements.

“Franklin Graham finds you refreshing. He doesn’t find me refreshing,” Behar argued to Gabbard. “Richard Spencer, the white nationalist leader, says he could vote for you. I mean, you’re on Tucker Carlson at least 10 times, why don’t you go on Chris Wallace’s show?”

“This is why I’m here,” Gabbard replied. “Because you and other people continue to spread these innuendos that have nothing to do with who I am.”

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Behar argued back again, seemingly running defense for Hillary Clinton by saying Gabbard called the failed 2016 Democratic presidential nominee the “queen of warmongers.”

After a clip of Clinton implying Gabbard was a Russian asset played, the congresswoman said, “It’s offensive to me as a soldier, as an American, as a member of Congress, as a veteran, and frankly as a woman, to be so demeaned in such a way.”

But Behar couldn’t get off the Hillary Express, arguing that Clinton is “a woman, too” and Gabbard still criticized her.

“I know Hillary Clinton thinks you’re a witting asset,” Behar told Gabbard, BizPac Review said. “You might be unwitting. Not that that means you’re stupid, but people can be used.”

“That exactly what that means though,” Gabbard replied, according to the outlet. “Let me start with how offensive it is to say that I’m a witting or unwitting asset of a foreign country, working against the interests of my country, a country that I am willing to lay my life down for. So if you are saying it’s not deliberately, then you are implying that I am too stupid and too naive and lack the intelligence to know what I am doing. And that is extremely offensive to me and to every woman of color.”

[embedded content]

Tulsi Gabbard Fights Back Against Clinton’s Remarks | The View



youtu.be

