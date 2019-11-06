Only one thing stood between a 69-year-old Vietnam veteran and retirement: the remaining balance on his mortgage.

Thanks to a generous gift from his boss of 13 years, however, he was able to retire early.

Albert Brigas began working as an auto mechanic at Renown Auto Restoration, an auto shop in San Antonio, Texas, in 2006, according to KENS.

His loyalty and exceptional work ethic quickly caught the attention of his boss, Rudy Quinones.

“He would come into work every day even when he was sick,” Quinones, who owns the auto shop, said.

TRENDING: Duggar son runs for office, vows to ‘defend’ 2nd Amendment and ‘stand up for religious liberty’

“Just that level of loyalty the determination you just don’t find anymore.”

Though Brigas’ loyalty wasn’t the only thing that caught his boss’ attention.

He had been talking about his plans to pay off his mortgage and retire for almost a year before his boss called him into his office in mid-October.

“I asked Albert to come into my office and usually when an employee has to come to his bosses office there’s always some apprehension for him to come in,” he told KENS.

Quinones wrote a check for $5,000 — enough to pay the rest of Brigas’ mortgage — and handed it to his loyal employee of 13 years.

The auto shop owner described giving the gift as an “incredible” experience.

“To give them something they’ve been yearning for their whole lives. it’s incredible,” he said.

Another employee, Joseph Winkler, shared the heartwarming story with the media.

“Not enough good news is out there and this is one of those things that I thought needed to be shared, so people know hey there are people out there that do good things for other people,” he said.

Thanks to his boss’s generous gift, Brigas was able to retire earlier than he had originally planned and spend time with his wife and two grandchildren without having to worry about the mortgage payment.

“He cares,” Brigas said of his former boss, “he cares about his people and what happens.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.