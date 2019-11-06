(STUDY FINDS) — WASHINGTON — It’s important to follow the news. If one doesn’t at least keep tabs on what is going on both locally and on a national level, they risk becoming uninformed and unaware of what is happening all around them. That being said, following the news too closely can also cause a great deal of stress. If you’re skeptical about that notion, look no further than the American Psychological Association’s annual “Stress in America” survey.

In this year’s survey, the top three stressors for Americans were mass shootings, health care, and the 2020 presidential election. All three topics are frequently brought up and debated in news coverage. The survey polled 3,617 American adults between August 1st and September 3rd, 2019.

The most significant source of stress for participants was mass shootings. In all, 71% of respondents identified these incidents as a significant source of stress. Amazingly, stress over mass shootings is only slightly higher than stress over health care, which clocked in at 69%.

Read the full story ›