Juli Briskman, who gained national attention after she gave the finger to President Donald Trump’s motorcade in 2017, has been elected to a seat on the Loudoun County, Virginia, Board of Supervisors.

The Washington Post noted her district includes a golf course owned by Trump.

A photo of Briskman on a bike flipping off Trump’s motorcade quickly went viral two years ago. Her employer, government contractor Akima, fired her saying she had violated its social media policy by using the photo on her Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“Looking forward to representing my friends & neighbors in #Algonkian District who backed me up today,” she wrote Tuesday on Twitter after her election.

Briskman, a single mother of two, said she tried to base her campaign on the issues and not on the incident with Trump, according to the Post.

“I’ve lived in the district for over 20 years,” Briskman said. “We were a little concerned about that being the platform. Voters want to know you understand their issues.”

Still, she took some joy in representing a district that includes a Trump golf course.

“Isn’t that sweet justice?” she said.