I am running to serve as Supervisor for the Algonkian District where I have worked, volunteered, organized and raised my kids in public schools. I have launched my campaign on @Crowdpac because… if not now, when? Let’s Do this! https://t.co/zeYn4QR1pR — Juli Briskman (@julibriskman) September 12, 2018

Akima LLC, a government contractor she was working for at the time, canned Briskman in November 2017, as reported by The Daily Wire.

“They said, ‘We’re separating from you,’” Briskman told Huff Post, following the incident. “Basically, you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things in your social media. So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.’”

Other Virginia Democrats had a good night on Tuesday, too. “Democrats won complete control of the Virginia government for the first time in a generation,” The New York Times reported.

“In capturing both chambers of the legislature in Virginia, Democrats have cleared the way for Gov. Ralph S. Northam, who was nearly driven from office earlier this year, to press for measures tightening access to guns and raising the minimum wage that have been stymied by legislative Republicans,” the Times added.

The Democratic governor was recently caught up in a blackface scandal and resisted pressure from the Right to resign. Gov. Northam also infamously defended abortion up to the moment of birth, and even after birth, during a radio interview in January.