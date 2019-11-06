Juli Briskman became an instant celebrity when she was caught on camera flipping off President Donald Trump’s motorcade in Northern Virginia in 2017 — after which she was fired from her government contractor job.

Several months later Briskman announced she would run for local office in 2019 — adding she didn’t consider a political campaign until getting fired for posting the photo of her flipping off Trump on social media, CBS News reported.

Juli Briskman on the campaign trail in July

Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Well, Briskman — who ran as a Democrat — on Tuesday night won a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, defeating eight-year Republican incumbent Suzanne Volpe, the network said.

It will be the 52-year-old’s first time in public office, CBS News reported.

She posted a post-victory message to her constituents on Twitter, which included the famous photo as well as hashtags with “Flip” references:

What’s the background?

In 2017 after Briskman posted the viral image on her Facebook and Twitter pages, she was fired from her marketing analyst job with federal contractor Akima LLC for violating the company’s social media policy on obscenity, CBS News said.

But as you might imagine, a ton of folks fell in love with Briskman for her middle-finger salute to Trump — and within a week she received more than $85,000 in GoFundMe pledges.

In April 2018 she sued her former employer and eventually won severance pay that was initially withheld, CBS News said, citing the Washington Post.

She shared with the Huffington Post what was going through her mind before she gave Trump the bird:

He was passing by and my blood just started to boil. I’m thinking, DACA recipients are getting kicked out. He pulled ads for open enrollment in Obamacare. Only one-third of Puerto Rico has power. I’m thinking, he’s at the damn golf course again. I flipped off the motorcade a number of times.

How are people reacting to her election victory?

Briskman received a ton of congratulatory messages on her Twitter post which shows the famous photo:

“Congratulations on the win! We all wish we were you that day!!!”

“Thank you for flipping him off and then picking yourself up and fighting. Well done.”

“Success is the best revenge Juli. Go get ’em. Congratulations!”

“Karma working at last!”

“It looks like the majority of voters in your district agreed with your sentiment towards Trump.”

“That middle finger is one of the bravest and coolest acts of expressing individual freedom I have ever seen. You are awesome!!”

“I can’t believe you pulled this off! You just flipped the bird at them, for the second time. You must be feeling good! Congratulations.”