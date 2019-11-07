More than 2 million pounds of chicken products were recalled across several U.S. states due to a possible contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Nov. 6.

Simmons Prepared Foods took the action on poultry items produced between Oct. 21 and Nov. 4, saying that the products may have been contaminated with foreign matter, such as metal, the USDA said.

The recalled items have the establishment number “P-1949,” “P- 486,” or “P-5837” inside the USDA’s mark of inspection.

The chicken was shipped to eight states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” according to the agency.

The agency noted that some of the chicken products might be frozen.

“Institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the USDA wrote.

The USDA classified the recall as a “Class I Recall,” which means it’s a “health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The firm issued a statement about the recall.

“Food safety is a very serious matter at Simmons,” the company said Wednesday. “That is why Simmons has issued a precautionary and voluntary recall of approximately 2 million pounds of fresh and frozen chicken products … We are working closely with regulatory authorities and affected customers to expedite this product recall.”

The statement added: “This issue was discovered through Simmons standard food safety and quality checks. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products. Simmons Foods’ values the trust our customers place in us to deliver quality products that are safe. When something happens that is potentially inconsistent with this promise to our customers, it will always require careful and constant review to maintain our commitment to food safety.”

Raspberries Recalled

Frozen raspberries that were sold at Aldi and Raley’s were recalled due to a possible hepatitis A contamination, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall encompasses raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries produced by Wawona Frozen Foods. They were sold under different labels, according to the agency’s recall notice.

Aldi said in a statement: “Upon notification from the supplier, ALDI immediately removed the affected products from stores in Alabama, California, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and West Virginia.”

There have been no illnesses linked to the berry recall.

“Wawona Frozen Foods is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution due to a positive test result taken as part of a government sampling program,” said the FDA in a statement on Oct. 31.