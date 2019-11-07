James Younger, the 7-year-old at the heart of the Texas transgender custody battle that incited a national debate, has decided to attend school as a boy under his given name.

A Facebook post from the Save James account, run by friends and family, reads: “Going to school. This is what it looks like when JAMES gets to choose!”

The boy’s father, Jeffrey Younger, insists his ex-wife, Dr. Anne Georgulas, has been pressuring their son James to undergo a gender transition since the child was 3 years old.

Georgulas enrolled James in kindergarten as a girl and gave him a new name, “Luna,” which his teachers would use. Younger feared transgender-affirming therapy sessions and hormone transitioning were just around the corner and that — because of a jury’s ruling to deny him custody — he would be forced to comply.

But on Oct. 24, Judge Kim Cooks reversed the jury’s decision and awarded Georgulas and Younger joint managing conservatorship of James and his twin brother, Jude. The ruling granted Younger more time with the boys and meant that both parents would need to consent to any medical treatment given to the children.

Georgulas has asked for Judge Cooks to be recused from the case and maintains that James insisted upon the transition.

After Younger was first denied custody rights and the case began to spark public outcry, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered an investigation into the matter.

In addition to granting joint managing conservatorship, Judge Cooks also placed a gag order on Younger and Georgulas until both of their children reach age 18.