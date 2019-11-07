An alarming video shows a ‘smart summoned’ driverless Tesla Model 3 car tentatively trying to find its owner — while going down the wrong side of the road.

Stopping and starting — in the dead middle of the road at one point — the vehicle’s ham-fisted driving is seen to attract the concerned attention of passersby.

This latest worrying exhibition of driverless tech was filmed in a shopping centre parking lot in Richmond, British Columbia.

The Smart Summon feature was intended to allows the cars to self-drive short distances to their owners when called for using a smartphone app.

However, Tesla users have reported mixed results in practice, with cars having various near-misses, causing small traffic jams and frightening pedestrians.

The Smart Summon feature was rolled out to supported Tesla cars as part of the company’s software version 10.0, released on September 26, 2019.

The feature, as described by the firm, lets cars ‘navigate a parking lot and come to them or their destination of choice, as long as their car is within their line of sight.’

‘It’s the perfect feature to use if you have an overflowing shopping cart, are dealing with a fussy child, or simply don’t want to walk to your car through the rain.’

According to a tweet by Elon Musk, Tesla drivers summoned their vehicles over 550,000 times following the initial release of the feature.

Alongside this, the firm has touted Smart Summon’s reception among customers that had early access to the feature.

These users, Tesla said, ‘adds both convenience to their trips and provides them with a unique moment of delight when their car picks them up to begin their journey.’

Nevertheless, reports of the feature instead cultivating unique moments of panic seem to abound.

Twitter uses have posted pictures and video of Tesla cars that have apparently damaged themselves while self-driving, had near misses with other vehicles in parking lots and shocked passers-by.

Tesla seems to be well-aware, however, that the feature is — at least at present — not entirely reliable.

‘Those using Smart Summon must remain responsible for the car and monitor it and its surroundings at all times,’ they wrote in a press release in September.

The MailOnline has reached out to Tesla for comment.

