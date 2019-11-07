[embedded content]

ABC News anchor Amy Robach made it clear in the “hot mic” video released this week by Project Veritas that her network’s executives were protecting Jeffrey Epstein when they killed a story exposing his abuse of underage girls and his network of high-profile figures.

The remaining question is why ABC did it, and Townhall Editor Katie Pavlich thinks there’s an obvious answer.

“Their star anchor’s name is George Stephanopoulos,” she said in an interview Wednesday night on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Stephanopoulos was communications director at the White House for Bill Clinton, who travelled more than two dozen times on Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express” private jet, including many times with underage girls, according to flight logs.

Pavlich also pointed out that the story was killed “right before the 2016 election when Hillary Clinton was running on the Democratic ticket.”

Stephanopoulos himself, Pavlich added, had a direct connection to Epstein, attending a dinner party at Epstein’s home after Epstein served 13 months for soliciting underage girls.

Carlson noted that, according to Robach, ABC executives argued that nobody knows who Jeffrey Epstein is.

Yet, at that time, “his name was already all over the news as a convicted sex offender.”

“This all comes down to the Clintons, George Stephanopoulos working at ABC and the circle of connections they have there, and protecting not just the Clintons of course, because that is something they are willing to do for political purposes,” Pavlich said.

In response to the exposure of the hot-mic video, Robach has insisted the story didn’t meet ABC’s editorial standards.

Apparently, Pavlich commented, ABC’s standards including protecting “political people and friends who are beneficial to them and who have very, very close connections to people in their network who claim to be leading journalists, like George Stephanopoulos.”

Carlson noted it’s not just ABC, with MSNBC and CNN, among others, virtually ignoring the cover-up story this week.