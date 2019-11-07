If you thought that Antonio Brown and the NFL were mending fences and on their way back to establishing normal relations, think again.

Brown began by lamenting the fact that he had conformed to the “system,” and proceeded to blast the league for treating black people unfairly.

Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly ! Making money off my sweat and blood Fuck the @nfl I’ll never play in that shit treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go fuck your self — AB (@AB84) November 7, 2019

As of the time of this writing, the tweet has been posted for an hour and not followed up by another.

According to the New York Post:

Brown’s tirade against the league, came just hours after ESPN reported he had an interview with the NFL set for Wednesday and was eager to clear his name. The NFL has been investigating accusations of sexual misconduct by the 31-year-old receiver, who has been cut by the Raiders and Patriots this year, for two months.

One might assume that based on Brown’s Thursday post, that meeting didn’t go the way the former Patriot had hoped.

In a separate Instagram post, Brown doubled-down on being done with the league and bid a colorful farewell to fantasy football owners.

“F–k @nfl I’m going down another path no more making money off my blood and sweat!” Brown wrote. “No more control of my name and body clear my name I am done with it ! So you fantasy f–ks can let it go.”

