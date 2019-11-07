The “Baby Trump” balloon that has followed the president across the globe is heading to this weekend’s football game between the University of Alabama and Louisiana State University.

Organizers raised more than $4,000 in about 12 hours on a GoFundMe page to bring the “VIP (very important protestor)” to an area near Bryant-Denny Stadium on the Alabama campus, which is hosting the game that President Trump is expected to attend.

Nic Gulas, who organized the effort, told The Hill the fundraiser had already brought in $700 more than the needed funds to transport and set up the “Baby Trump” balloon.

As of 11 a.m. the fundraiser had exceeded its goal by $1,045.

WE DID IT!!! Baby Trump is coming to Tuscaloosa! Thanks for making this endeavor a thing. All extra funds will he donated to the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery. Will update once we have a location. He needs a lot a space seeing as he is a big baby. https://t.co/3Ygh44Aw5r — Ñic Gulas (@Nic_Gulas) November 7, 2019

The fundraiser will remain open until 5 p.m. CST, and all additional funds will be donated to the Equal Justice Initiative, he said.

Gulas said there are no plans for any protest or event around the balloon’s attendance. He said organizers are now working on the logistics of where to put the balloon with the big game happening.

Gulas, an Alabama alumnus who lives in Birmingham, said this is the first time he’s ever really been involved in organizing something like this.

“When the first reports started to come out Monday that he was coming, I half joking, half seriously tweeted that I wanted a track on one of the balloons,” Gulas said.

“One thing led to another from a few other people’s help and we were able to get in touch with them. It was something that a lot of people got behind, so we put it into motion and got a great response from a lot of people,” he added.

The Saturday game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time.