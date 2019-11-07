ABC News’s explanation for why it withheld reporting on Jeffrey Epstein from three years ago doesn’t tell the whole story, District Media Group president Beverly Hallberg told Fox News on Thursday.

“I don’t think this is purely about money, I think this is about power,” Hallberg, who is also a senior fellow with the Independent Women’s Forum, told “Fox & Friends” two days after video of ABC anchor Amy Robach complaining about the network refusing to run the story.

Hallberg added that Robach “was just baffled at the amount of information that she had and couldn’t believe they didn’t come forward, but here’s the other side to this: it’s not only that they didn’t come forward in the three years that they had this information; they didn’t even report it today.”

ABC said in a statement that the reporting did not meet their “standards to air,” but did not elaborate.

She continued, “they haven’t put out a statement saying very much, they’re not even putting it in their news coverage. This is a major story and they’re still trying to hide it.”

Hallberg added later, “there are so many elements to this, and don’t underestimate the Clintons. A lot of this has to do with power and them not wanting this story to get out… the Clintons have a lot of power, they have a lot of ties and I think the story with Epstein has a lot more to do about them then just ABC News and money.