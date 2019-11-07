On Wednesday’s episode of “Louder With Crowder,” Steven Crowder responded to HBO host Bill Maher, who mocked conservative commentator Dennis Prager’s legitimate concerns about left-wing lies and the damage they inflict on American culture.

During a segment on “Real Time with Bill Maher” Friday night, Prager pushed back against what he called “giant left-wing lies” that are fueling the cultural divide in our country.

“To say America is anti-Semitic is a lie. To say it is racist is a lie. These are giant left-wing lies. To say that men can menstruate is a lie,” Prager said.

At this point, Maher and the show’s other guests scoffed and acted as though they’d never heard the absurd progressive narrative that “yes, men can have periods,” which is difficult to believe given his frequent commentary on LGBTQ issues.

“There’s been no bigger lie perpetrated on the American public than the idea that men and women are completely and fundamentally interchangeable,” Crowder said in this clip.

He gives a lengthy rundown of transgender period propaganda pushed by many on the left, including politicians, athletes, social-media “influencers,” celebrities and even Planned Parenthood.

Watch the video below for the full story:

[embedded content]

REBUTTAL: Bill Maher’s Transgender Period Lies! | Louder with Crowder



youtu.be



