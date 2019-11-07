Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s decision to open the door to a 2020 presidential run was met with surprise and skepticism Thursday.

David Axelrod, who served as chief strategist for Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns, said the announcement was ominous for Democrats.

“This is a thunderclap,” he tweeted. “And not exactly a vote of confidence from leading moderate in durability of [the] Joe Biden campaign.”

Larry Sabato, the director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics, mocked the move.

“Michael Bloomberg for President? He’s apparently jumping in—as a D candidate, not an independent,” he tweeted. “Bad news for Tom Steyer. Now there’ll be a split in the billionaire vote.”

The conservative Daily Caller also derided the development.

“OK, Bloomer,” the publication tweeted.

New York Times columnist Charles Blow was equally dismissive.

“Dear god, NO!!!!” he tweeted.

Another poster lamented: “Can’t just ONE rich dude try being Batman instead?”