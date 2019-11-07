Bloomberg has engaged in a will-he-or-won’t-he routine for over a decade about running for president, but declined to jump in each time. Earlier this year he was exploring a bid, only to bow out after former Vice President Joe Biden made clear he would run.

“We now need to finish the job and ensure that Trump is defeated — but Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that,” longtime Bloomberg aide Howard Wolfson said in an email. “If Mike runs he would offer a new choice to Democrats built on a unique record running America’s biggest city, building a business from scratch and taking on some of America’s toughest challenges as a high-impact philanthropist.”

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is preparing to file paperwork to qualify for the Democratic presidential primary in Alabama, ahead of a Friday deadline. The move would be a first step toward a national campaign, though Bloomberg has not made a final decision to run.

“I believe I would defeat Donald Trump in a general election,” Bloomberg wrote in March. “But I am clear-eyed about the difficulty of winning the Democratic nomination in such a crowded field.”

“He’s tired of being the almost-ran,” said one former Bloomberg adviser on Thursday after the New York Times first reported news of his moves. “Mortality is weighing heavily on him. This is the last time that he can run.”

Bloomberg will almost certainly not qualify for the next debate in Atlanta on Nov. 20 and he will likely have to spend tens of millions of dollars in the next few weeks to make the debate stage in December, potentially setting a record for campaign spending in a short amount of time. His current wealth is estimated at $52 billion, per Forbes.

Bloomberg and his money have the potential to scramble the Democratic field, where no clear frontrunner has emerged. Asked why Bloomberg changed his mind and whether he was underwhelmed by Biden’s performance on the trail, an aide said that “it’s not about any one candidate.” But the aide added: “He is worried about the state of the Democratic primary campaign and the possibility that we could lose in November. He wants to avoid that more than anything else.”

Bloomberg’s money also could further sharpen the existing divisions in the field between the left-wing, populist candidates and more moderate, pragmatic ones. While advisers to Biden and Mayor Pete Buttigieg declined to comment on Bloomberg’s entry, Sanders’ team reacted with near glee at the potential contrast he would offer.

“More billionaires seeking more political power surely isn’t the change American needs,” said Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir. Sanders himself weighed in on Twitter, saying “[t]he billionaire class is scared and they should be scared.”

Democratic strategist and longtime Barack Obama aide David Axelrod said concerns about Biden clearly contributed to Bloomberg’s change of heart.

“There’s no question that Bloomberg’s calculus was that Biden was occupying a space, and the fact that he’s getting in is a clear indication that he’s not convinced Biden has the wherewithal to carry that torch,” Axelrod said. “So yeah, I don’t think this is a positive development for Joe Biden.”

Bloomberg would be the second billionaire to make a late entry in the contest, after investor Tom Steyer jumped in over the summer. Steyer spent tens of millions in advertising to get on the debate stage but has failed to rise from the bottom of polls.

Longtime Democratic strategist Joe Trippi said it’s possible Bloomberg could follow a similar trajectory. But Trippi said that he didn’t think the former New York City mayor would enter the race without a realistic path to victory.

“I don’t think Wolfson or those folks would do this if they haven’t polled,” Trippi said. “It’s not like they woke up and decided to do this. I’m sure they have data.”

Steve Benjamin, the mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, sat next to Bloomberg at an event in Washington last month and came away with an inkling of what might come.

“I sensed that he was still very interested in the race,” Benjamin said. “I gave him the lay of the land in South Carolina … He wanted to hear more about it.”

Sally Goldenberg contributed to this report.