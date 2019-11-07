Former New York City Mayor Michael BloombergMichael Rubens BloombergVirginia governor vows to reintroduce gun control measures after Democrats win control of legislature Tuesday elections: Americans vote their values, not the economy — and that’s bad for Trump The quadrennial search for a white knight MORE has opened the door to entering the crowded 2020 presidential race, arguing the current field of Democratic candidates “is not well positioned” to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden allies see boost in Tuesday’s election results Sanders vows to end Trump’s policies as he unveils immigration proposal Republicans warn election results are ‘wake-up call’ for Trump MORE.

“If Mike runs he would offer a new choice to Democrats built on a unique record running America’s biggest city, building a business from scratch and taking on some of America’s toughest challenges as a high-impact philanthropist,” Bloomberg aide Howard Wolfson said in a statement.

“Based on his record of accomplishment, leadership and his ability to bring people together to drive change, Mike would be able to take the fight to Trump and win,” he said.

The New York Times and other news outlets earlier on Thursday reported that Bloomberg, 77, was preparing to file paperwork this week to declare himself a candidate in the Alabama presidential primary ahead of the state’s filing deadline Friday.

A Bloomberg adviser said the former mayor and billionaire businessman has been privately mulling a White House bid for weeks and has not yet made a final decision.

DEVELOPING