Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton said Thursday that “America is distracted” with all the events going on in Washington at the hands of “radicalized Democrats,” but that “our enemies are not.”

“While America is preoccupied with events on Capitol Hill, Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are doing everything in their power to take us down,” Bolton said in a statement announcing a survey for conservative voters being conducted by his super PAC.

“This is a moment of opportunity for those that hate us,” he continued. “We’re doing more to destabilize ourselves than they could ever accomplish in their wildest dreams.”

Bolton added: “Radicalized Democrats are normalizing socialism, Medicare-for-all, anti-Israel presidential candidates, and open-borders.

“America is distracted,” he said. “Our enemies are not.

“They are advancing dangerous agendas that directly challenge American power and our global leadership.”

Bolton, 70, who was dismissed in September by President Donald Trump, also served as United Nations ambassador to former President George W. Bush.