On Thursday, journalist Yashar Ali reported that CBS News had fired the staffer who allegedly leaked the footage of ABC News anchor Amy Robach expressing her frustrations about her Jeffrey Epstein story not getting published. The firing reportedly came after ABC informed CBS they had determined who had leaked the footage.

Ali wrote:

Scoop: ABC News execs believe they know who the former employee is who accessed footage of @arobach expressing her frustrations about her shelved Jeffrey Epstein story. In a statement, an ABC News spokesperson tells me: “We take violations of company policy very seriously, and we’re pursuing all avenues to determine the source of the leak.” It’s important to note that ABC News does not know if this former employee leaked the footage to Project Veritas. What they do know is who accessed the footage. It’s possible that person could have shared it with others who leaked it.

Ali continued, “As I noted in this thread, ABC News has confirmed they’re conducting an investigation into the leak. In response to an email, CBS News says they’re declining to comment for this story.”

Then, the bombshell: “Update: Two sources familiar with the matter tell me that CBS News has fired the staffer in question. This comes after ABC informed CBS that they had determined who accessed the footage of Amy Robach expressing her frustrations about the Epstein story.”

As The Daily Wire reported, James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas exclusively obtained a leaked video from ABC News in which anchor Amy Robach spoke on a hot mic claiming that the network had a bombshell story on convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein several years ago, but that the network killed the story.

Robach stated:

I’ve had the story for three years. I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told who’s Jeffrey Epstein, no one knows who that is, this is a stupid story. Then the Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. We were so afraid we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will, that also quashed the story. And then Alan Dershowitz was also implicated in it because of the planes. She told me everything. She had pictures, she had everything. She was in hiding for 12 years. We convinced her to come out. We convinced her to talk to us. It was unbelievable what we had, Clinton, we had everything. [emphasis added] I tried for three years to get it on to no avail and now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new relevant revelations and I freaking had all of it. I’m so pissed right now, like every day I get more and more pissed because I’m just like, oh my god, what we had was unreal. Other women backing it up. Brad Edwards the attorney three years ago saying like, ‘there will come a day for we will realize Jeffrey Epstein was the most prolific pedophile this country has ever known.’ I had it all three years ago.