(JEWISH NEWS SYNDICATE) Boston University has been considering hiring an anti-Israel postdoctoral associate as a professor, reported Americans for Peace and Tolerance.

While the school has yet to hire Sarah Ihmoud, the offer is “imminent,” according to APT.

Ihmoud presented her paper, “Sexual Violence, Women’s Bodies, and Israeli Settler Colonialism,” to the university. In it, she alleges that the “rape and killing of Palestinian women was a central aspect of Israeli troops’ systematic massacres and evictions during the destruction of Palestinian villages in 1948.”

