James Younger, the 7-year-old Texas boy whose mother wants him to become a girl, has registered for school as a boy.

LifeSiteNews reported the child had been enrolled in kindergarten as a girl, but after a judge’s ruling that gave joint custody to the parents, he has chosen to attend as a boy, using his given name.

The father, Jeffrey Younger, opposes the efforts of the mother, Anne Georgulas, who wants to “transition” James into “Luna,” a girl.

A judge decided both parents must now agree to any medical treatments for James, and he would be allowed to choose how he identifies himself.

It was Judge Kim Cooks who awarded Jeffrey Younger and Georgulas “joint managing conservatorship and joint decision making” for James and his twin, Jude.

“Georgulas will not be able to subject James to medical ‘transitioning’ without Mr. Younger’s consent, although a court-appointed individual will be able to make decisions if the parents cannot come to an agreement,” LifeSiteNews reported.

The judge imposed a gag order on both parents during the process, and now information about the case is coming from social-media postings by friends of the family.

Before the judge’s ruling, Georgulas had complete authority over psychological and psychiatric care for the boys.

The report said the judge ordered an original Save James website shut down, so supporters of James Younger have created a new site, SJSaveThousands.

After the judge’s decision, Jennifer Roback Morse, founder of the Ruth Institute, which equips Christians to defend the family, called such gag orders “an egregious abridgement of the father’s First Amendment rights.”

“If the case hadn’t been publicized, due mostly to the interviews the father did, few of us would have known about what could have been a terrible miscarriage of justice. I believe the judge’s resolution of the case – including giving the parents joint medical decision-making – was due in part to an extraordinary public outcry,” Morse said.

James Younger’s mother had been making him wear dresses, painting his nails and telling him he’s a girl since he was 3 years old.

She’s also been taking him to a “gender clinic.”

Her plans for the boy included “chemical castration via puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones,” and surgery.

“Family court judges have an astonishing amount of power. Judge Kim Cooks could have given the mother everything she wanted – sole custody and the unimpeded power to effectively castrate her son. That’s what the jury recommended. If the case was decided in the dark, the judge might have confirmed it,” Morse said.

Matt Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, said, “It’s fairly straightforward that you can’t gag a father from talking about his son to the media.”

He described it as “an outrageous decision by the court that’s clearly unconstitutional.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services were reviewing the case.

Georgulas is not the biological mother of James and a twin, Jude, who were born through in vitro fertilization.

LifeSiteNews said: “Since kindergarten, Dr. Georgulas has enrolled James in school as a girl under the name ‘Luna.’ She began telling him he’s a girl when he was just three, and testified in court that she began to believe that when he liked a McDonald’s toy meant for girls. James’ pediatrician records also indicate Dr. Georgulas has met with GENECIS, a medical ‘transition’ clinic in Dallas and is considering ‘hormone suppression’ when James is closer to eight or nine years old.”

The report said Georgulas previously had decision-making authority, but GENECIS “wouldn’t begin James on puberty blockers without Mr. Younger’s consent.”

The Daily Wire reported Rep. Matt Krause, R-Texas, now is proposing legislation “that prohibits the use of puberty blockers in these situations for children under 18.”

“This is horrifying & tragic,” wrote Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Twitter. “For a parent to subject such a young child to life-altering hormone blockers to medically transition their sex is nothing less than child abuse.”

Side effects of hormone treatments used in the “transition” process, the report said, include weight gain, blood clots, high triglycerides, gallstones, infertility, hyperkalemia, hypertension and diabetes.

Georgulas, meanwhile, has launched an attack on the judge in the case, demanding that she be removed.