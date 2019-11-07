Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, a Democrat megadonor and anti-gun extremist, is reportedly set to enter the 2020 Democratic Party primary race for president, according to a new report from late Thursday afternoon.

The New York Times reported that “in the first sign that he is seriously moving toward a campaign, Mr. Bloomberg has dispatched staffers to Alabama to gather signatures to qualify for the primary there” because the state “has a Friday deadline for candidates to formally enter the race.”

“Mr. Bloomberg and his advisers called a number of prominent Democrats on Thursday to tell them he was seriously considering the race, including former Senator Harry Reid of Nevada, the retired majority leader who remains a dominant power broker in the early caucus state,” the Times added. “Aides to Mr. Bloomberg also reached out to Gov. Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island, the chair of the Democratic Governors Association.”

In an email to Politico, longtime Bloomberg aide Howard Wolfson said: “We now need to finish the job and ensure that Trump is defeated — but Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that. If Mike runs he would offer a new choice to Democrats built on a unique record running America’s biggest city, building a business from scratch and taking on some of America’s toughest challenges as a high-impact philanthropist.”

Wolfson continued on Twitter, writing: “Mike believes that Donald Trump represents an unprecedented threat to our nation. In 2016, he spoke out at the Democratic Convention, warning against a Trump presidency. In 2018, he spent more than $100 million to help elect Democrats to ensure that Congress began to hold the President accountable. And this year, he helped Democrats win control of both houses of the Virginia legislature.”

“We now need to finish the job and ensure that Trump is defeated — but Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that,” Wolfson continued. “If Mike runs he would offer a new choice to Democrats built on a unique record running America’s biggest city, building a business from scratch and taking on some of America’s toughest challenges as a high-impact philanthropist. Based on his record of accomplishment, leadership and his ability to bring people together to drive change, Mike would be able to take the fight to Trump and win.”

Faiz Shakir, campaign manager for Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who is a socialist, said of Bloomberg, “More billionaires seeking more political power surely isn’t the change American needs.”

Democrat strategist and former top Obama aide David Axelrod indicated that the struggles of Joe Biden’s campaign played a big role in Bloomberg entering the race, saying: “There’s no question that Bloomberg’s calculus was that Biden was occupying a space, and the fact that he’s getting in is a clear indication that he’s not convinced Biden has the wherewithal to carry that torch. So yeah, I don’t think this is a positive development for Joe Biden.”

