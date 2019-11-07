DES MOINES, Iowa—Wearing their team’s colors of blue and yellow, they arrived here from around the country at their own expense to support the Democratic presidential bid of

Pete Buttigieg.

Barnstormers for Pete, a grass-roots effort organized online, helped give the mayor of South Bend, Ind., one of the biggest cheering sections at a closely watched Democratic Party event Friday. Members of the group are planning to show up again in Iowa and other states early on the nomination calendar.

“I want to contribute to his effort to win Iowa because everyone’s head will turn if he does that,” said Laura Nibbi, a 58-year-old stay-at-home mom whose kids are in college.

She said people back home in Redwood City, Calif., say they like Mr. Buttigieg but worry he isn’t viable. “If he places in Iowa, that ‘but’ gets erased,” she said.

Mr. Buttigieg isn’t the only candidate with a passionate following. Those backing

California Sen. Kamala Harris

are well-organized on digital platforms, using “#Khive,” a reference to singer Beyonce’s fans who call themselves Beyhive. Tech entrepreneur

Andrew Yang

also has an active group of followers who have dubbed themselves the “Yang Gang.” On Twitter, they identify themselves with a small emoji of a blue baseball hat and use Yang-related hashtags.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

and

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren,

both in the top four in national polls, and Ms. Harris have all drawn crowds of more than 20,000.

Still, the Barnstormers—many of whom appeared to be middle-aged or older, even though their candidate is the youngest in the field at 37 years old—gave Mr. Buttigieg a clear advantage in out-of-state supporters last weekend. Barnstormers organizers estimated they had about 1,000 people in Iowa for the dinner, the last big event where candidates could show off their organizing muscle before the caucuses.

Mr. Buttigieg’s ability to draw a crowd of roving volunteers could provide a boost, or it could backfire, as it did for previous presidential candidates.

In 2004, Democrat Howard Dean’s campaign bought neon-orange hats for his small army of door-to-door canvassers and organizers. The hats were supposed to be a show of force highlighting his volunteer support, but instead the gear marked them as outsiders and turned off some Iowans.

“As excitement and momentum continues to grow, we are seeing more and more enthusiasm from more and more volunteers who are working to get Pete elected,” said Chris Meagher, a spokesman for Mr. Buttigieg.

Mr. Meagher said the campaign plans to harness the energy in a variety of ways, in both the states that hold the first nominating contests and in others where Barnstormers live.

“We are working with them on a trip they’re planning to New Hampshire in December, as well as another trip to Iowa, closer to the caucuses,” he said, adding that Barnstormers could become organizers in their home states.

Mr. Buttigieg has seen a recent growth spurt in his polling nationally and especially in Iowa, where he is selling his credentials as a Midwesterner with a more moderate message than Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders ahead of the Feb. 3 caucuses.

A Quinnipiac University poll of likely Iowa Democratic caucus-goers released Wednesday showed him at 19%, just below Ms. Warren at 20%. Mr. Sanders was at 17%, followed by former Vice President

Joe Biden

at 15%. Mr. Buttigieg received stronger support among those 50 and older.

That could be a good thing for him in Iowa. Those 50 and older accounted for 58% of Democratic caucus-goers in 2016, according to entrance polls, while 28% were 65 and older.

Barnstormers for Pete display how far they traveled to support the South Bend, Ind., mayor.



The Iowa trip, the first for the Barnstormers, started with a conversation on Facebook. Kat Sosnick, 50, a portfolio manager in New York City, was talking to another supporter of Mr. Buttigieg’s on the platform. That supporter, who was from Iowa, told Ms. Sosnick she should come out to the state ahead of the caucuses.

Ms. Sosnick floated it to some friends, and one suggested they target last weekend’s event because a similar dinner 12 years ago helped boost Barack Obama’s candidacy. They then started to spread the word, posting updates in 350 different groups devoted to Mr. Buttigieg.

Within 48 hours, 400 people had signed up, Ms. Sosnick said. By the end, at least one person from all 50 states committed to travel to Iowa last weekend.

Mr. Buttigieg, then living in Chicago, was himself a volunteer in Iowa in late 2007 for the campaign of Mr. Obama, who would go on to win the caucuses and the White House. Mr. Buttigieg referenced that experience Friday night as he sought to draw comparisons between himself and Mr. Obama.

“The first time I came to this state was as a volunteer to knock on doors for a presidential candidate with a funny name,” he said.

Curt Carberry, 61, a data specialist for a nonprofit who lives in Oklahoma City, said he drove about eight hours each way to support Mr. Buttigieg in Iowa. He and his husband spent about $700 on the trip.

He hopes to travel to Nevada to support him there as well, as he also takes the lead on building grass-roots support for Mr. Buttigieg in Oklahoma, one of more than a dozen states scheduled to hold primaries on “Super Tuesday” on March 3.

“It was important for me to spend the money to let people know in Iowa that this man is phenomenal, that he’s serious, and that there are people willing to drive 557 miles to support him,” Mr. Carberry said.

