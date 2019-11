(BBC NEWS) The leader of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales has told an inquiry the Church was “shocked to the core” by child sexual abuse perpetrated by members of the clergy.

The Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, said the community had struggled to cope with “the presence of evil embodied in its members”.

He said the Church’s culture had improved “radically” in recent years, but there was still “more to achieve”.Victims said changes had been “slow.”

