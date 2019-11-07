CBS News reportedly fired a former ABC employee who had access to a video of ABC anchor Amy Robach accusing the network of killing a story about dead accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Robach was caught on camera alleging that ABC killed her interview with Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, according to a video Project Veritas released Tuesday. The anchor said Buckingham Palace threatened ABC News after finding out Prince Andrew was a part of the story and added that she “had all of” the reporting years ago.

“I’ve had this story for three years,” Robach said in the unearthed video. “I tried for three years to get it on to no avail, and now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new revelations. And I freaking had all of it. I’m so pissed right now.” (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Arrested And Charged With Sex-Trafficking)

A CBS spokesperson declined to comment to Page Six.

The employee who had access to the tape while working at ABC reportedly moved on to a job at CBS News, anonymous sources told journalist Yashar Ali. CBS fired that employee, a woman, Wednesday after ABC executives notified CBS of the situation, a TV source said, Page Six reported.

5. Update: Two sources familiar with the matter tell me that CBS News has fired the staffer in question. This comes after ABC informed CBS that they had determined who accessed the footage of Amy Robach expressing her frustrations about the Epstein story. https://t.co/OHEoyahppY — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) November 7, 2019

ABC News confirmed in a statement Wednesday that they were investigating the source of the leak.

“We take violations of company policy very seriously, and we’re pursuing all avenues to determine the source of the leak,” a spokesperson for ABC News said, according to Ali.

CBS News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

