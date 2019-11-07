CBS News has reportedly fired a former ABC staffer believed to be the person who leaked the “hot mic” footage of ABC News anchor Amy Robach admitting the network refused to run her story about the now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for over three years.

Earlier this week, Project Veritas released a video that showed Robach complaining that ABC spiked her Jeffrey Epstein story because it included damning information about certain influential people such as Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew.

Reports soon followed that ABC had identified the alleged leaker as a former employee who currently worked at CBS News, and that the employee in question had immediately been fired by CBS, according to reports.

On Thursday’s radio program, Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere compared the way ABC and CBS treated the staffer who blew the whistle on the spiked Epstein story, to how the same networks are insisting that the Trump-Ukraine whistleblower’s identity must be protected at all costs.

“ABC may be schizophrenic,” Glenn said. “They were talking about how whistleblowers must be protected. You have to protect the whistleblower … he could lose his job … and anybody who names a whistle-blower, they’re bad people. Well, yesterday, we found out through a whistleblower that ABC was not releasing all the information they had on Epstein for some ‘journalistic’ reason.

Well, what did they do? They found out who that whistle-blower was … and so CBS fired him.”

