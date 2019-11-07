(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) The former ABC News employee who leaked the video of Amy Robach talking about the network refusing to run her story on one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers was fired from their current job at CBS News.

Project Veritas released a video Tuesday of Robach discussing the information she received years earlier from Virginia Roberts Giuffre on a hot mic. She can be heard expressing her frustration surrounding ABC News’s refusal to air the interview and claimed that the network made the decision after receiving threats from Buckingham Palace after they had found out Prince Andrew was implicated in the story. She also alleged that Epstein may have been murdered.

“It was unbelievable what we had. Clinton, we had everything,” she stated. “I tried for three years to get it on to no avail. And now it’s all coming out, and it’s like these new revelations, and I freaking had all of it.”

The former ABC News employee who accessed the video has been fired from the person’s current position at CBS News, according to journalist Yashar Ali.

Read the full story ›