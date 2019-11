(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Rep. Mark Meadows walked past an MSNBC reporter during a live segment before coming back and chastising the reporter after she said that Republicans were finding it difficult to defend President Trump over impeachment proceedings.

NBC News correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell attempted to get the North Carolina Republican to do a hallway interview with her, but he blew by with some aides.

“Hold on, we have Mark Meadows right here,” Caldwell said as Meadows ignored her.

