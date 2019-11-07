A new Morning Consult poll finds that support for President Trump‘s impeachment, which reached a record high 51% roughly three weeks ago, is dropping; the new poll, conducted from Nov. 1 to 3, shows 47% of respondents favor impeachment, as The Hillreported.

The percentage of respondents who oppose impeachment has remained unchanged at 43% since the House Democrats started their impeachment inquiry in September.

The Hill noted, “Respondents who reported hearing ‘a lot’ about the House’s vote to formalize the impeachment proceedings were more likely to support the probe and support how House Democrats have managed it.” The Hill stated that among those who claimed they have heard “a lot” about the issue were 48% of Democrats, 42% of Republicans, and 35% of independents.

Morning Consult noted:

The Nov. 1-3 poll comes after the House’s 232-196 vote to lay out the rules for its impeachment inquiry, which is moving to a public phase following weeks of private testimony before a bipartisan audience of members of Congress. House Republicans were united in their opposition to the measure, which empowers the House Intelligence Committee to take the lead on the public-facing part of the investigation into Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

The New York Post reported Wednesday a new Monmouth University Poll showed 42% of registered voters asserting Trump should be reelected in 2020, the highest percentage of all the polls taken by Monmouth since it implemented that question roughly one year ago. Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, stated, “It’s important not to read too much into differences within the margin of error. But the fact that there is no significant change in the current results suggests that the opening salvo of the House impeachment inquiry has had little impact on the overall 2020 dynamic.”

As Ed Morrissey wrote in The Week about the Democrats push for impeachment, “They have rolled the dice on the 2020 election by setting the expectation that impeachment will succeed, and that it will lead public opinion against both Donald Trump and Republicans in the election.” He continued, “The polling average has returned to nearly an even split at 48.3 in favor and 44.8 against, a gap of only 3.5 points.”

Morrissey added, “Impeachment played much better among urban voters than it did anywhere else, where impeachment support in these Democratic Party core constituencies ran 58-38 in favor. Among suburban voters, however — the same that Democrats won to get their current House majority — that flipped over to 46-51. And rural voters liked the prospect of impeachment even less, essentially mirroring urban voters, 38-58.”

According to Nate Silver’s fivethirtyeight.com, 83% of Democrats support impeachment of the president, along with 46% of independents and 11% of Republicans.

In a cautionary note for Democrats, after the House of Representatives approved of two articles of impeachment against former President Bill Clinton, his approval rating in 1998 skyrocketed 10 points to 73%, according to the CNN/USA Today/Gallup poll. That was the highest percentage Clinton received during his presidency. CNN noted at the time, “The number of Americans with an unfavorable view of the Republican Party has jumped 10 points; less than a third of the country now has a favorable view of the GOP.”