As you probably know, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle went on The View today to do battle with the harridans who reside there. Trump was promoting his new book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us. Unsurprisingly, he got zero questions about his book. Instead, the harridans raged against Donald Jr. for tweeting a news story that included the name of the whistleblower Democratic Party activist who worked closely with Congressional Democrats to gin up a farcical impeachment proceeding. Donald Jr. was a bit nonplussed by that attack, pointing out that Eric Ciaramella’s name had been in circulation, on little-known sites like the Drudge Report, for a week.

In some ways, Donald Jr. is a chip off the old block. He jabbed back at leftists Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar in entertaining fashion. Both sides got applause from the studio audience; at one point Behar, unused to hearing leftist dominance challenged by the audience, snapped, “This isn’t a MAGA rally!” Heh.

Here is the segment in, I believe, its entirety. In any event, it is plenty. The experience is not edifying, but it is somewhat entertaining:

No doubt important things are going on in the world, but you won’t learn much about them by following the “news.” For example, this story out of Israel:

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that Iran lied about its nuclear program, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday evening as tensions increased between Tehran and the international community over its renewed enrichment of uranium at its Fordow facility. “A year ago, speaking at the UN, I exposed Iran’s secret nuclear warehouse in Turkuzabad,” Netanyahu said. “This morning, a special board meeting of the IAEA published its findings on Iran’s activities in the no-longer secret facility. The IAEA now confirms that Iran lied and that Iran continues to lie. Everything I told you a year ago has now been confirmed by the IAEA. The IAEA has confirmed that Iran is has been violating the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Iran continues to hide its secret nuclear weapons program.”

That report is not yet available on the IAEA web site.

Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the international community to band together to halt a nuclear Iran. “It’s time for the nations of the world to resist Iran’s aggression and terror,” Netanyahu said. “It’s time to snap back sanctions. It’s time to pressure Iran until it changes its ways. Iran must stop attacking the nations of the Middle East. Iran must stop threatening to destroy Israel. Europe must stop stalling. It must act against Iranian aggression now.” Pompeo warned that “Iran’s expansion of proliferation-sensitive activities raises concerns that Iran is positioning itself to have the option of a rapid nuclear breakout.”

America’s news media function at essentially a pro wrestling level. I guess they think that is best for their Democratic Party.