The steadfast protection of the anonymity of the whistleblower is about hiding his bias, political animus, and coup attempt, and not about looking out for his safety, according to Donald Trump Jr. on Newsmax TV.

“You can just see that this thing’s just like another premeditated nonsense by these deep state actors who started the Russia hoax – this is just Version 2.0,” President Donald Trump’s eldest son told Thursday’s “America Talks Live.”

Trump Jr. was criticized on Twitter on Wednesday night for allegedly outing the whistleblower in a series of tweets trolling those seeking to protect him under the guise of anonymity for his safety – instead exposing a name that, if he is indeed the whistleblower, shows a deep state working to undermine President Trump, his administration, and foreign policy.

“They’re not upset we outed the whistleblower, who by the way was in Drudge four days ago, he was in RealClear Politics . . . they’re upset that his name is out there now, that people are able to see he’s tied into these deep state Brennan types,” Trump Jr. told host John Cardillo. “He’s tied in with them. He worked for Joe Biden. It’s, ‘oh, shocking.’

“It doesn’t end, guys. This is the same nonsense they’ve been doing for three years, and it’s not going to stop.”

The reference above is to former Obama administration CIA Director John Brennan, who worked on investigating the Trump campaign and, after leaving his post, was stripped of his security clearance over continued White House fears of spying on the president’s administration to damage him in the media, having signed as a CNN contributor.

Trump Jr. also responded to being called out on ABC’s “The View” by Meghan McCain, the daughter of another Trump rival – the late John McCain – for “hurting people” and not feeling bad about it.

But Trump Jr. rejected that, saying no one showed any concern when a potentially dangerous substance was mailed to the home of his children.

“It’s disgraceful,” Trump Jr. said. “They had no issue, never got any coverage whatsoever when it goes there. And that’s not me – that’s like where my kids live.

“But they’re very concerned about a CIA operative who’s doing this, and now we realize though that it had nothing to do with their concern for his safety. It has to do with concern for now they can see who he is. He’s one of these Valerie Jarrett, Brennan, you know, deep state clones that hated Trump.”

Having shared the name of the alleged whistleblower – who Newsmax will not publish because it cannot be independently confirmed – Trump Jr. does recall him scowling in a picture taken at the Obama White House when then-candidate Trump was brought in during the transition after his election.

“He’s scowling in the picture when my father went to visit there, the crying picture with all the Obama holdovers in there with my father at the White House,” Trump Jr. recalled. “Ah, shocking.

“And then you see his lawyers, back from 2017 and YouTube videos, where ‘the coup starts now, bah!’ you know, craziness.”

Trump Jr.’s interview Thursday was cut off over a bad phone reception when he was going to respond a question on Vice President Mike Pence’s support for the president amid impeachment, which could ultimate elevate Pence to the presidency.

Trump Jr. released his book this week, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

