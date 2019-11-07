Disney shares were up more than 5% after the company reported an earnings beat for its fiscal fourth-quarter on Thursday.

Here are the key numbers:

$1.07, adjusted, vs. 95 cents expected, according to Refinitiv Revenue: $19.1 billion vs. $19.04 billion expected, according to Refinitiv

Disney’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings arrive just days before the company’s long-awaited streaming service, Disney+, is set to launch on November 12. The service costs $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year, and will feature content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.

In an interview with CNBC’s Julia Boorstin following the release, CEO Bob Iger said the platform is “ready to go” following a test in the Netherlands that he said was “quite successful.” Later, on a call with investors, Iger said the demographics of those using the service “were far broader than a lot of people expected them to be.”

Iger announced on CNBC that Disney+ will be distributed on Amazon‘s Fire TV as well as through Samsung and LG smart TVs. Amazon said in a release that Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers can get a free seven-day trial of Disney+ through their devices starting Nov. 12. Disney previously announced that Disney+ will be available on Android, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Roku devices.

Beginning in March, Iger announced, FX will have a “huge presence” on Hulu, which Disney owns. FX on Hulu will include current and former FX shows as well as original content produced exclusively for the platform. He emphasized the “benefit” Disney has in being able to create and own its own content “and then capitalizing on consumption on new platforms” like Hulu.