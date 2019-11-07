An alert at San Diego Airport alleging a “coverup” in the case of convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was sent by mistake, the airport said.

A video posted on Twitter showed that “Epstein Coverup” was broadcast on the paging system on Nov. 5.

“Airport is paging Epstein Coverup please meet your party at terminal two east by American Airlines,” the message stated.

An airport spokesperson later said that what happened was a mistake.

“San Diego International Airport’s paging system is a vital communications resource for airport users in a sometimes busy, hectic environment. Airport users depend on this system to reach loved ones or receive notifications in a timely manner. In this instance, our employee made a mistake. Steps are being taken to avoid such mistakes in the future,” the airport’s statement, obtained by KGTV, stated.

ABC’s Amy Robach claims on hot mic that the network killed Epstein story three years ago, in a video released by Project Veritas. (Screenshot/Project Veritas)

The “Epstein Coverup” term referred to a phrase trending online after video footage showed ABC anchor Amy Robach venting about the network killing a story about one of Epstein’s alleged victims.

“I’ve had the story for three years. I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts,” a woman who says she was abused by Epstein when she was a minor, Robach said in the “hot mic” moment in August that was released by Project Veritas.

“We would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told: ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.’”

Robach said the British royal family found out about the investigation. Prince Andrew, at one time the sixth in line to the throne, was a longtime Epstein associate who was accused by Roberts of raping her. “The palace … threatened us a million different ways,” Robach said.

Jeffrey Epstein in his final mugshot. He killed himself on Aug. 10, 2019. (Department of Justice)

The person who accessed the footage was reportedly identified by ABC. The person worked at CBS but was fired after ABC communicated with CBS, according to reports on Nov. 7.

ABC has insisted it didn’t spike the Epstein story and Robach released a statement that clashed with the video, saying: “As a journalist, as the Epstein story continued to unfold last summer, I was caught in a private moment of frustration. I was upset that an important interview I had conducted with Virginia Roberts didn’t air because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence to meet ABC’s editorial standards about her allegations.”

The allegations against Prince Andrew and President Bill Clinton weren’t verified by ABC, Robach said. “In the years since no one has ever told me or the team to stop reporting on Jeffrey Epstein,” she added.