“Shark Tank” judge Kevin O’Leary has been hit with a lawsuit over the fatal boating accident he was involved in over the summer.

Kevin and his wife Linda O’Leary have beens sued for wrongful death, according to a report published Wednesday by the Toronto Sun. The family is seeking punitive, exemplary and aggravated damages in the wrongful death lawsuit.

“For this grieving family, it is about obtaining civil justice so as to prevent theses types of deaths and curtailing reckless and dangerous behaviors from continuing on our lakes,” the lawyers said in a press release.

The boating crash that occurred on Aug. 24 in Canada caused the deaths of Gary Poltash, 64, of Florida, and Susanne Brito, 48. (RELATED: ‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Involved In Fatal Boating Accident)

“Our family has lost a beautiful, loving person,” Brito’s mother said, according to the lawyers. “We are devastated. We sincerely hope that through this process, that justice is served and that steps are taken so that innocent victims like Suzie, are not seriously injured and killed and that other families do not have to go through such pain and loss.”

In September, Linda was charged with careless operation of a vessel. The charge is not a criminal charge in Canada. If found guilty, Kevin’s wife could be fined.