On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” network legal analyst Andrew Napolitano argued that “asking a foreign government for aid in a political campaign” was an impeachable offense.

Napolitano said, “Yes Under the Constitution the Democrats have a case because, he wasn’t president then but became president, Gerald Ford once said an impeachable offense is whatever the House of Representatives thinks it is and they do have a case that asking a foreign government for aid in a political campaign is an impeachable offense.”

