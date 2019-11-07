On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” network legal analyst Andrew Napolitano commented the attorney representing the whistleblower Mark Zaid’s tweets that called for a “coup” against President Donald Trump.

Napolitano said, “Well, it is decidedly un-lawyer like comments. I’m sure he is going to end up eat his words and wish he hadn’t said. I don’t think it is a big deal in the ultimate impeachment. Obviously, attorneys have biases like everybody else was the attorney doesn’t come in neutral, he comes in defending or advancing the cause of his client. But it is somewhat of an embarrassment for him, particularly harsh language and use of the word coup. Coup implies an illegal overthrow. The impeachment process is not only lawful it’s constitutional.”

He added, “The lawyer himself whatever his political biases is one of the leading experts in national security law, representing people who work in the intelligence community when they have a beef with their bosses.”

