Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a Honduran migrant wanted in Galveston, Texas, for drug possession charges. The man had just illegally crossed from Mexico.

Eagle Pass Station Border Patrol agents arrested Orlin Ersides Escobar-Villanueva on November 4 after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas. All migrants arrested by Border Patrol agents undergo a biometric background investigation during processing. A records check on the 36-year-old Honduran man uncovered an active warrant from Galveston County, Texas.

At the time of his arrest, Border Patrol officials said the subject was accompanied by his minor children.

Court records obtained by Breitbart Texas revealed that the court released Escobar-Villanueva on a $5,000 bond in December 2008. In June 2009, the suspect reportedly failed to appear in court and the judge issued a warrant for his arrest. He will now be returned to Galveston County to stand trial on the charge of possession of more than one gram of a controlled substance (cocaine) — a state jail felony.

Court records also revealed a conviction in Beaumont, Texas, in 2006 for a DWI, Border Patrol officials stated.

“Border Patrol agents continue to apprehend and interdict illegal aliens who have [an] extensive criminal history,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a written statement. “Keeping America safe from criminals is one of our key priorities.”

Escobar-Villanueva also faces a new federal felony charge of unlawful entry under 8 USC § 1325. If convicted on the charge, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison before being placed into removal proceedings by immigration officers.

The children will be processed under CBP guidelines, officials reported.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.