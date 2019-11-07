Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they’re “more enthusiastic” about voting in the upcoming 2020 presidential election than they had been about voting in past elections, hinting at a high turnout rate for the upcoming races, according to a new Gallup Poll.

According to the poll of 1,506 adults conducted from Oct. 14-31:

64% of respondents said they were “more enthusiastic” about voting in the upcoming 2020 election than they had been in previous elections.

28% said they are “less enthusiastic.”

6% said they have the same level of enthusiasm.

Gallup reports that the numbers compare with the highest levels of enthusiasm recorded ahead of the presidential elections in 2004, 2008, and 2012. Levels were lower, however, at the ends of the 2008 and 2016 elections.

It was also notable that the level of enthusiasm about the election is at such a high point a year early because in general, enthusiasm doesn’t grow until the elections get closer. In previous polls, an average of 52% of respondents said they had “more enthusiasm” six months or more ahead of the election, compared to 61% being more enthusiastic less than one month away.

The current poll also showed a change in the trend that the opposition party to the current president usually has more enthusiasm, as the numbers were split with 66% of Republicans and 65% of Democrats saying they were more enthusiastic.

The poll carried a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.