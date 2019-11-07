Sen. John KennedyJohn Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) launched into a blistering attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump rails against House Democrats, impeachment inquiry during campaign rally: ‘It’s all a hoax’ House vote on Pelosi drug pricing plan slips to December Pelosi, Schumer ask Trump to urge McConnell to take up background check bill MORE (D-Calif.) while speaking at a Trump campaign rally in Louisiana late Wednesday, stating that it “must suck” to be as “dumb” as her.

“In three short years, President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden allies see boost in Tuesday’s election results Sanders vows to end Trump’s policies as he unveils immigration proposal Republicans warn election results are ‘wake-up call’ for Trump MORE has doubled the growth in the greatest economy in all of human history. And do you know what our Democratic friends have done for him?” Kennedy asked. “Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to impeach him.”

“I don’t mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb,” Kennedy added, prompting widespread laughs from the crowd and grinning from President Trump.

The comments from Kennedy came as the House Democrats move forward with a fast-moving impeachment inquiry into Trump and his dealings with Ukraine. The inquiry, which was launched in late September, centers around a whistleblower complaint that accuses Trump of pushing Ukraine to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden allies see boost in Tuesday’s election results Trump rails against House Democrats, impeachment inquiry during campaign rally: ‘It’s all a hoax’ Trump acknowledges Warren’s rise in the polls, revives ‘Pocahontas’ slur MORE and his son, Hunter Biden, over unfounded allegations of corruption.

House Democrats are also probing whether Trump tied nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine opening investigations into the Biden family and the 2016 election. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, acknowledged on Monday that Trump’s dealings with Ukrainian officials amounted to a quid pro quo, according to a transcript of his testimony.

Trump and Republican lawmakers have widely panned the impeachment inquiry, arguing that the probe is an effort to reverse the results of the 2016 election. Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin Graham Senators push for deal on impeachment trial rules to avoid political brawl Republicans warn election results are ‘wake-up call’ for Trump Graham: Schiff comment on inquiry findings ‘full of crap’ MORE (R-S.C.), a vocal ally of the president, on Wednesday dismissed charges that Trump’s dealings with Ukraine amounted to a quid pro quo, calling the whole process a “joke” and a “political vendetta.”

Pelosi has repeatedly defended the impeachment inquiry, stating last week that the probe is not about Trump’s personality or policies.

“That’s for the election. This is about the Constitution. This is about defending our democracy,” Pelosi said.

The Hill has requested comment from Pelosi’s office on Kennedy’s remarks.